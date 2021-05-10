When is Sylveon coming to Pokémon Go?

It’s been a long time coming, but Sylveon now has a clear release date in Pokémon Go. It will be arriving in the Luminous Legends Y event, which kicks off May 18. However, Sylveon won’t be making its appearance the second part, on May 25. The first part of the Luminous Legends Y event will have players hunting down several Dark-type Pokémon as Yveltal makes its debut to the mobile game.

It’s been revealed that how players evolve Eevee into Sylveon will earn hearts when Eevee is your buddy. This tracks pretty closely with the standard game as an Eevee had enough friendship points to evolve into Sylveon. Although, other Eevee evolutions also require this step, which means there will be a bit more we’ll have to do when Sylveon does release. We’ll be learning more about it on May 25.

Sylveon is the Fairy-type evolution for Eevee. This is the final Eevee evolution that many players have been waiting for. Following the Luminous Legends Y event, you’ll still be able to evolve any Eevee you capture into a Sylveon, so long as you follow the exact steps. Alternatively, Sylveon will have an evolution name trick, which means if you give an Eevee this name, it will evolve into a Sylveon, but you can only do it once.