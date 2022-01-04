When is the January 2022 Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go?

The Community Day Classic event in Pokémon Go will allow newer players to capture the event Pokémon, Bulbasaur, and evolve it into Venusaur to teach it the exclusive move, frenzy plant. For those who have already gone through this event, it’s a good chance to catch a shiny Bulbasaur and see if you can’t get lucky to find one with perfect stats. But when is the event? This guide will cover when the January 2022 Community Day Classic happens in Pokémon Go and other critical information you need to know.

It’s important to note that the January 2022 Community Day Classic event is separate from the standard January 2022 Community Day. The Community Day Classic will feature Bulbasaur, and you can participate in it on January 22, but at a shorter time. It will be from 2 to 5 PM in your local time zone. Rather than giving Bulbasaur a new move when it evolves into Venusaur, it will learn the charged move, frenzy plant.

You can also purchase a separate ticket for the January 2022 Community Day Classic event called Bulbasaur Community Day Classic. It is not a requirement to participate in the event, but it does unlock a Special Research story that provides you with several rewards for your purchase and more encounters with Bulbasaur.