When is the last day to play Overwatch 1? Answered

With the upcoming launch of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 on October 4, players are wondering if the original game’s servers will be shut down and get replaced by its sequel. With the second game using the same client as that of the first, here’s what to expect from Blizzard preparing for the launch of the free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2, and what will happen to Overwatch 1.

When does Overwatch 1 go offline?

Overwatch 1 servers will be shutting down on October 2. There is currently no exact time when servers will go offline, so it’s not clear when players will be unable to jump in for one last game. It’s also worth bearing in mind that depending on your time zone, the game may actually go offline on October 3.

After Overwatch 1 has shut down, the game’s servers will be down for maintenance for 27 hours to give the developers time to prepare for the launch of Overwatch 2, although this is assuming there are no major issues. Once this maintenance is done, Overwatch 1 will be officially replaced by Overwatch 2, with the original game no longer available to play or purchase. The new game will be a free-to-play title and launches with the new game mode Push, several new maps, and three new heroes, Sojourn, The Junker Queen, and Kiriko, the game’s first hero tied to the new battle pass system.

To make the transition easier, players who have Overwatch 1 will be able to pre-install Overwatch 2 to for a smooth experience getting into the game once servers are back online, while players who don’t pre-install will receive the game via a regular update. Additionally, with the introduction of cross-progression players should make sure to merge their accounts with Battle.net before launch in order to carry over their progression, stats, hero skins, ranks, and presets.