When is the Lost Ark beta? – start date, end date, how to get access, and more

Lost Ark is one of the most anticipated action RPGs of the last few years. The game will finally be getting a release date in late 2021. The game is currently expected to release in the fall, but before then, players will have a chance to try out the beta to see if they like the game.

Lost Ark beta start and end dates

At the moment, the beta does not have any confirmed dates. We do have reason to believe that it will happen soon, however, as the developers have talked about the beta coming within the next couple of weeks.

How to get access to the Lost Ark beta

There are two ways to get access to the Lost Ark beta. The first is to simply sign up as a tester. Players who visit the Lost Ark website can find the “Tester Sign Up” button in the top right corner. Click the button will allow you to sign in with your Amazon account where you can then be in with a chance to get access to the beta.

The second method, and the only way to guarantee access to the Lost Ark beta, is to purchase a Founder’s Pack. This can be done at the Lost Ark shop, and you can choose to purchase the game on either Amazon or Steam. The cost of the Founder’s Editions ranges from $19.99 to $99.99, but it doesn’t matter which one you buy, they all guarantee access to the beta.