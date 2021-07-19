When is the Mythic Egg coming to Roblox Adopt Me?

In Roblox Adopt Me, players will try to get the rarest possible pets to add to their collections. New eggs mean new pets, so no announcement gets the community more excited. As you would expect, things recently started to heat up when it was revealed that a new Mythic Egg would be added to the game.

The addition of the new Mythic Egg was confirmed on July 16, but as yet er don’t have an exact release date for it. A countdown timer has been added to the left side of the screen, but it has not started yet and is just a line of question marks at the moment.

At the moment, Adopt Me has yet to confirm any real details about the new egg. We don’t know what pets you might be able to get from it, when the countdown will begin, or when it will be added to the game.

The one thing that we do know for a fact is that the new Mythic Egg will be added to the gumball machine, and will replace the Ocean Egg when it arrives. If you want to get some pets from the Ocean Egg, you will need to buy them now before it is replaced.