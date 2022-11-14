In 2022, Yu-Gi-Oh! card make KONAMI rolled out a new video game, entitled Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Master Duel is essentially the MTG Arena of Yu-Gi-Oh!, filled with single-player and online casual and competitive play. And, KONAMI has added new cards to the game’s database since the game’s launch in January 2022. That same year, Konami rolled out a limited-time, competitive event called the Duelist Cup. This event is quite similar to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links’ KC Cup, and is the most competitive mode that is a part of the title.

So, when is the next Duelist Cup in Master Duel? Let’s go over what we know so far.

Related: How to get Craft Points in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

When is the next Duelist Cup in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

The next scheduled Duelist Cup in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is set to take place during the month of December. Per the official KONAMI announcement, the start of the next Duelist Cup will commence on December 8. It is slated to end at 11 PM ET on December 18.

If the Duelist Cup follows — and there’s no reason to suggest KONAMI won’t — the same format from the first event in August 2022, there will be two stages. Stage 1 will obviously start on the 8th, and will run through the duration of the event. Those who reach the max Duelist Level (DLv.) in Stage 1 will be able to move on to Stage 2. If precedent is any indication, Stage 2 will start on December 16.

For those who may be new to Master Duel, the Duelist Cup is a competitive event held usually once every three months. The Duelist Cup follows the same decklist rules as Ranked online play, but this event tasks players with winning as many matches as possible to move up the leaderboards.