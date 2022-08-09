Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Cup (August 2022) – How it works, rewards, and more

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is making its first big splash into competitive action, thanks to the introduction of the Duelist Cup. This event is akin to the KC Cup that is in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, as it pits the player base against itself in a battle of wits, in order to gain higher ranks. So, how does the Duelist Cup work? Let’s take a look at the details, including its format, rewards, and decks to expect to see.

How the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Cup works

Previously, Konami has inserted special Exhibition events each month, with those usually following a specific theme and a unique banlist. The first Duelist Cup will be a sharp departure from this standard.

The Duelist Cup is a competitive PvP event, designed to reward those who play well and smart. And, this event will follow the Forbidden/Limited banlist that also applies to Ranked play.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Cup rewards

The rewards for this event can be split up into two: one set for Stage 1 and one for Stage 2. First, there are the rewards for Stage 2, which can be earned by winning duels and moving up in the DLV. ranks:

Stage 1

DLV. 2: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 3: Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x2)

Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x2) DLV. 4: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 5: Duelist Cup August 2022 Deck Sleeves

Duelist Cup August 2022 Deck Sleeves DLV. 6: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 7: Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x3)

Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x3) DLV. 8: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 9: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 10: 200 Gems

200 Gems DLV. 11: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 12: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 13: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 14: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 15: Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x5)

Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x5) DLV. 16: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 17: 200 Gems

200 Gems DLV. 18: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 19: 100 Gems

100 Gems DLV. 20 (Max): 300 Gems

Players between DLV. 2 to 15 will not drop in rank. Additionally, users who make it to DLV. 17 and 20 will not drop past each. This means that once you have made it to the Max rank, you are in for Stage 2.

Stage 2

Stage 2 rewards can only be obtained by advancing past Stage 1. Here are the rewards, sorted by DP ranking:

1-10: Duelist Cup August 2022 Gold Icon, Top 10 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x20)

Duelist Cup August 2022 Gold Icon, Top 10 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x20) 11-100: Duelist Cup August 2022 Silver Icon, Top 100 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x15)

Duelist Cup August 2022 Silver Icon, Top 100 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x15) 101-500: Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 500 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10)

Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 500 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10) 501-1,000: Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 1,000 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10)

Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 1,000 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10) 1,000-10,000: Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 10,000 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10)

Duelist Cup August 2022 Bronze Icon, Top 10,000 Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x10) 10,000~: Duelist Cup 2nd Stage Duelist Title, Duelist Cup Reward Tickets (x5)

Stage 2 will begin on August 19 at 12 AM ET. Stage 1 will run through August 21, though, for those who did not make it at the start of Stage 2. Users who advance to DLV. Max will still qualify for Stage 2, should you advance past 12 AM ET on August 19.

What to expect

As far as meta decks go, be prepared to see a lot of the usual suspects that float around in ranked play: Floowandereeze, Swordsoul, Eldlich, and Prank-Kids/Adventurer are among some of the decks to be on the lookout for. Other decks of interest include Sky Strikers, Virtual World, and Phantom Knights.

The first Duelist Cup will end on August 21 at 11:59 PM ET.