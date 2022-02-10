When is the Online Play Test for Nintendo Switch Sports?

As always, there were a lot of great announcements in the latest Nintendo Direct, but one that made quite the splash on social media is the remake/spiritual successor to Wii Sports. The aptly named Nintendo Switch Sports will officially release on April 29 — and players will be able to try it out beforehand.

To help Nintendo test the online multiplayer of the game, as well as give Wii Sports fans (and actual sports enjoyers) a taste of the new game, there will be an Online Play Test coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers where players will be able to try the game out for themselves ahead of launch.

All anyone who wants to give Nintendo Switch Sports out before release will need to do is have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and visit the game’s launch website at 5 PM PT on February 15 to register their account for the Online Play Test.

People who are granted access to the Online Play Test will be able to try out the online random matches during specific times for Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara, a type of Japanese stage swordplay that has been adapted into a martial arts sport, also referred to as Spochan.

The times the Online Play Test will be live are as follows:

February 18: 7:00 – 7:45 PM PT

February 19: 3:00 – 3:45 PM, 11:00 – 11:45 AM, and 7:00 – 7:45 PM PT

February 20: 3:00 – 3:45 AM PT