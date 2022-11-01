When is the release date for Dwarf Fortress: Steam Edition? Answered

Dwarf Fortress is one of the most in-depth and intricate simulation games you can find. Launched all the way back in 2003, the game has been constantly updated with new content and has become a massive game capable of generating some of the most incredible worlds for players. After a long wait, the game will finally be making its way onto Steam, but when does the game release? Fortunately, publisher Kitfox and developer Bay12 have made that available and it’s not going to be a long wait.

When does Dwarf Fortress: Steam Edition release?

Dwarf Fortress: Steam Edition will release on Steam on December 6, and marks a major milestone for developer Bay 12 Games, who has been working on the game since 2003.

This release will include the Fortress mode, which has players managing a community of dwarfs to help them survive the dangerous world they inhabit, and the Legends mode, where the game generates a completely unique world for you to play in. This release will also include some new additions, such as new pixel art sprites, a full soundtrack, an in-game encyclopedia, a load of quality of life and bug fixes, a new UI interface, mouse functionality, and an in-game tutorial that will help to reduce the game’s steep learning curve.

As mentioned, Dwarf Fortress has been in development for years, with Bay12 adding tons to the package since its initial launch. In this incredibly complex simulation game, players will build and manage their fortress to deal with the many challenges the game throws at them. That includes everything from starvation to dragon attacks. What has made the game so special is the sheer amount of depth the simulations can have, with nearly everything in the game being generated to create wholly unique worlds.

Even after this release, there is still plenty of updates the game will be getting to its UI and gameplay, as well as newer content like the long-awaited procedurally generated magic and myth system. That said, seeing the game finally make its way to Steam after so many years is fantastic, and fans and new players alike won’t have to wait too long to enjoy it.