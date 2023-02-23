When is the release date for Humanity?

Humanity has been a bit of a question mark for any PC and PlayStation players interested in the game since its initial reveal back in 2019. Considering that it seems to be a puzzle game where you play the role of a dog leading people to the light at the end of the world, there are definitely going to be some interesting design and story choices at play here. It has been a long time coming, but we finally know a closer window for when the game will release.

When does Humanity come out?

Humanity is set to release sometime in May of this year, but we have not been given a firm release date as of this writing. Making an appearance in the latest State of Play, we know that the game will release on PlayStation and Steam for PC users, and both versions will support VR gameplay if you have a headset. If you are interested in giving the game a try in the months leading up to its release, you can download a demo for it right now on the official Humanity website until March 6.

As stated above, in Humanity, you play as a dog, a Shiba Inu, to be specific, who leads humans to pillars of light to escape the dire world they are trapped in. You will command them to help push blocks, jump their way up areas, and sometimes fight a group of people called Others. The story mode will have over 90 courses for you to play, but a stage creator is available for those who like to show their creativity. Any stages created during the demo period will not carry over into the full release. While playing in VR, you will take a top-down view where you can see the long line of people you are directing throughout the puzzles.