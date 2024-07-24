How To Craft Heirlooms In Dungeonborne?

Dungeonborne features a ton of weapons, armor, and accessories with varying stats and abilities. These are the tools to survive the monster-infested dungeons and extract safely with all your precious loot. Among standard weapons, there are gear items called Heirlooms in Dugeonborne that come with special stat bonuses that improve your combat and survival efficiency. We’ll be discussing how to craft these Dungeonborne Heirlooms and how to unlock the Legendary Heirlooms in this guide.

Recommended Videos

Crafting Heirlooms In Dungeonborne

Source: Mithril Interactive via Gamepur

There are two steps to obtaining an Heirloom in Dungeonborne. First, you have to unlock the Heirloom, and then you can craft it. To unlock a Heirloom, players need to invest the required amount of Rough White Iron or Ilmenite Ore in Forge Master. After unlocking a Heirloom once, players will be able to craft it multiple times with very few materials.

You’ll need to dismantle your equipment to get materials for unlocking Heirlooms. To dismantle items in Dungeonborne, you’ll need to click on the orange Hammer Icon on the top-left side of the Heirloom tab. Once you toggle on Dismantling mode, select the items to dismantle. Depending on the rarity of items, you’ll get Rough White Iron, Ilmenite Ore, Refined Steel Ore, or Star Fragment.

How to Unlock Legendary Heirlooms in Dungeonborne?

There are a total of three Legendary Heirlooms in Dungeonborne: The Divine Crown (armor), The Divine Sword (weapon), and The Moon Pendant (accessory). Unlocking the Legendary Heirlooms will be a little different, as you’ll need to find Heirloom fragments for each one. After that, you can craft the Legendary Heirlooms with either Mithril Tokens or Star Fragments.

Let me walk you through unlocking every Legendary Heirloom in the game.

The Moon Pendant

Source: Mithril Interactive via Gamepur

To unlock the Moon Pendant, you’ll need to acquire the Moon Pendant Fragment. The Moon Pendant Fragment is located inside the Training Room.

To get it, you’ll have to enter the Training Room at full moon and go into the first room with an Altar. You’ll see a shimmering object on top of the Altar that you have to pray to in order to acquire the Moon Pendant Fragment.

Once you have it, you can simply exit the Training Room and head to Forge Master, and he will craft the Moon Pendant Legendary Heirloom for you.

The Divine Crown

You’ll need to acquire the Divine Crown Fragment located in the Sinner’s End dungeon in order to unlock the Divine Crown Heirloom. Be warned, this is a high-difficulty dungeon to better go prepared if you’ve just started playing Dungeonborne.

All you need to do is head to the location marked on the map above, which is roughly the top-center area of the Sinner’s End dungeon. Once you arrive at the marked location, you’ll need to interact with a statue of a hand, and the Divine Crown Fragment will spawn.

After you acquire the Divine Crown Fragment, you’ll need to safely extract it from the Sinner’s End dungeon. If you die before you extract, you’ll lose the item alongside other equipment you had. After extracting, you can head over to Forge Master to unlock and craft The Divine Crown Legendary Heirloom.

The Divine Sword

Unlocking The Divine Sword Legendary Heirloom is a bit tricky as you’ll need to unlock, craft, and equip both Divine Crown and Moon Pendant Heirlooms. Once you have equipped both Heirlooms on your character, you can find The Divine Sword fragment inside the Sinner’s End in the location marked on the map above.

Once you reach the marked location, you’ll see a locked sarcophagus in the middle of the room. Since you have equipped both Legendary Heirlooms on your character, the sarcophagus will glow pink, indicating that you can open it. You may have to take care of the enemies in the room first before opening it.

Once you open it, you’ll get The Divine Sword fragment that you can safely extract out of the Sinner’s End dungeon. Do note that you’ll lose both your Divine Crown and Moon Pendant Heirloom once you acquire The Divine Sword fragment. However, you can craft them again, so don’t worry. Once you’ve extracted it, head to the Forge Master to unlock and craft The Divine Sword Legendary Heirloom.

So this is everything you need to know about unlocking and crafting Heirlooms in Dungeonborne. These special equipment are really useful in combat. However, you can boost their efficacy even more by upgrading them or affixing different enhancements to them while crafting.

If you’re interested in learning about the different classes, check out our Dungeonborne class tier list. We’ve also have a beginner’s guide to help you get a head start in the game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy