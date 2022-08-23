When is the release date for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game?

The first trailer for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game debuted during Gamescom 2022. The game features the return of Jumbo, Fatso, Shorty, Magori, and many more killer “klowns” from the 1988 cult classic film. The game is currently being developed by Teravision Games, with the trailer even ending with a release window. Fans won’t have to wait long to play as their favorite klowns.

Release window for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Teravision Games launched an official Killer Klowns game website where players can sign up for the Beta. The trailer does not give a specific date, but the trailer does share a release window. Players can start the Harvest in early 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Presumably, the early 2023 release window refers to the beta and not the full game. The game will launch as a live service, with more content updates to release post-launch.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be a 3v7 asymmetric multiplayer game splitting players between teams of humans and alien clowns. Each playable character will have classes, with each character class having its own strength and weaknesses. The game is similar to the Friday the 13th: The Game, and the Killer Klowns title even has the same executive director as Friday the 13th, Randy Greenback.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a campy, B-level horror movie released in 1988. The story of the film revolves around a couple who discover a circus tent filled with grotesque killing clowns. The couple then teams up with a local police officer to stop the clowns from harvesting humans to provide nourishment for their space travels. The film developed a cult following due to its practical effects, absurd humor, and designs for the clowns.