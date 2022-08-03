When is the release date for NHL 23?

NHL 23 will be the next edition of the EA Sports NHL franchise, a franchise that has a 30-year history, spanning back to the early 1990s. NHL 22 brought a lot of change to the franchise, including a new gameplay engine in Frostbite, and roster sharing. What will NHL 23 bring to hockey fans, and when will the next game in the series be released to the public? There’s a bit to unpack, so let’s get into the info that you should know regarding the release date of NHL 23.

As of this writing, we do not have a release date for NHL 23. But while we do not have a firm date for the next edition of the NHL franchise, we do have a general idea for when it will be released to the public.

Back in May of 2022, Electronic Arts released its year-end financial report for the 2022 financial year. In that report, EA announced its plans for the publisher/developer’s yearly schedule. Among the title confirmed to be released in 2023 includes the latest editions of FIFA, F1, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, and the NHL franchises. NHL will be released in Q3 of EA’s 2023 financial year, alongside Need for Speed. This release period was confirmed in EA’s 2023 Q1 earnings report, as well.

This puts NHL on a path to be released between October and December 2022. Since NHL 21 and 22 were released in October, it’s fair to expect that NHL 23 will be released during that month as well, and coincide with the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

While we have a general idea of when NHL 23 will be released, there’s still a lot that is still unknown. This includes new features that may or may not be in NHL 23, and console information.