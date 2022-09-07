When is the release date for Phasmophobia Apocalypse? Answered

Kinetic Games has shared a new trailer for the Apocalypse update for Phasmophohia. Apocalypse will come with a location called the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, Custom Difficulty, a small Campsite Variant called Camp Woodwind, and an updated Main Menu. The trailer ends with a date that is presumably the launch for the Apocalypse update.

What is the release date for Phasmophobia Apocalypse?

The “Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer” ends with text that reads September 27, 12 PM BST. Sept. 27 is likely the launch date for Phasmophobia, though the trailer doesn’t specify. Kinetic Games has shared with its fanbase its Phasmophobia roadmap for 2022-2023, which included a VR overhaul and new content that ended up being the Apocalypse Update. The roadmap lists Custom Games and the Sunny Meadows as arriving in September, which matches Apocalypse’s release date.

The studio had to scrap its original 2022 roadmap and postpone the Custom Difficulty by several months. Custom Difficulty, which will now be part of the Apocalypse update, will allow players to create their own game by setting up certain features in the title. You can set up your Starting Sanity, how much Sanity Pills restore, and the Sanity drain speed. The Apocalypse update will also include the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map, described as five small maps in one. Apocalypse will also have a new Campsite Small Variant labeled Camp Woodwind and a brand new Main Menu.

The updated roadmap for 2022-2023 shows future updates coming to the game, including a URP Update and a Progression Update. The URP and Progression were initially Progression Update 1 and 2, but Progression 1 was relabeled as URP. The URP will include an update to weather called Weather 2.0, Volumetric Lighting, Optimization, and something that is REDACTED. Progression will incorporate Leveling 2.0, New Player Models, Customization, New Equipment Upgrades, and New Challenges. URP is slated to release in the fourth quarter of 2022, while Progression is planned to release sometime in 2023. Updates pass Progression will include Horror 2.0, more new locations, and more new equipment.