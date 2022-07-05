The crucifix in Phasmophobia is a critical item you will need to use while attempting to figure out what type of ghost is inside a residence. The crucifix can save you and your team’s lives if you know what you’re doing and how to utilize it best before a ghost starts hunting. Simply holding the item on your person is not enough. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the crucifix in Phasmophobia.

What to do with the crucifix

The crucifix is how you prevent a ghost from going into its hunt phase. When a spirit is hunting, they lock all doors of the building they haunt and prevent you from leaving. You will then need to hide from them until the hunt is over, but if they find you, they kill you, forcing the rest of your team to figure out the type of ghost it is.

Related: How the Tarot Cards work in Phasmophobia – All Tarot Card effects

For a crucifix to work, you must set it in the room where the ghost is haunting. Depending on the difficulty, this particular room will move. While the crucifix is in the ghost’s room, it will be unable to enter its hunting phase, protecting your team from having to run and hide. Again, the item will need to be down on the ground. It won’t work if you’re holding it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A crucifix can be used two times. You will know a crucifix has prevented a hunt when it shows it’s started burning, and then it will disappear on the second use. There is no audio cue, only a visual one, which means you will want to make sure you keep an eye on a crucifix and leave when it shows signs of burning.

You can bring a small number of crucifixes with you on a ghost hunt. Make sure to use them wisely, and have a team member consistently keep an eye on the one you set down when your sanity begins to get too low.