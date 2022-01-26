When is the release date for Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void?

Like many other things about Risk of Rain 2, information about the beloved roguelike’s first expansion, Survivors of the Void, remains shrouded behind a layer of mystery. Ever since a September 30 edition of their Dev Thoughts series, we’ve known the plan is for the expansion to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Other than that, we’ve just had to wait until more details were made known. Well, now we have some details, even if it’s not very many.

In a January 26 post on the game’s official Twitter account, a short GIF appeared depicting a space station with its lights flickering on and off. The brief animation was accompanied by a line of text reading, “Survivor Profile Received – Satellite Transmission Imminent.” The post also indicated more information should be coming in a stream on the Hopoo Games Twitch channel on January 31 at 11 AM CT.

Although we can’t be sure yet, the post definitely seems to hint toward a new character arriving with the expansion. A quick look at the expansion’s Steam Store page also shows a full minute-long version of the space station animation, with the flickering coming at uneven intervals. A message perhaps? We should find out for sure by the end of the month.

Related: The best characters in Risk of Rain 2 | Character tier list