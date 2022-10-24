When is the release date for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story?

Song of Nunu is a spin-off title of League of Legends, starring one of the playable characters from the game named Nunu. The spin-off is aimed towards a younger demographic than the main League of Legends title, featuring a more colorful and cutesy graphics engine. The game was announced during Nintendo’s Riot Forge Showcase at the end of 2021, alongside other League of Legends spin-off games like Convergence. The title originally was announced to launch sometime in 2022, but the developers at Riot Forge would later share a message that is no longer case, and the game has a new release window.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story release window

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story has been delayed from its original 2022 release window and will now launch sometime in 2023. The game is a 3D adventure game starring Nunu. Nunu is one of the playable Legends from League, and he’s from the Freljord region of Runeterra. Freljord is an icy tundra full of harsh weather, and Nunu is only able to survive thanks to his giant beastly companion Willump. Nunu’s backstory involves traveling all over Freljord to find his mother.

Song of Nunu is one of several spin-off titles that Riot Games has a line-up to expand the League of Legends brand beyond the main game. Riot Games want to take the characters and settings of League to other media and genres to expand League’s audiences. While League is aimed at an older demographic, spin-off titles like Song of Nunu and Convergence are more for children. Riot Games also wants to expand League to other media, with the critically acclaimed show Arcane on Netflix as the company’s first major foray outside of games and music. Riot Games intend to release more spin-off titles of League of Legends after Song of Nunu, with other spin-off games under development.