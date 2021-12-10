When is the release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Fans have been waiting anxiously on news for Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for some time. But 2021’s Game Awards brought good tidings, including a brand new story trailer and confirmation of the release date for the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which sees the heroes navigating a chaotic fantasy realm conjured from the unpredictable imagination of fan favorite Tiny Tina, looks to be an amusing pastiche of Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games. It follows in the footsteps of the much-loved Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (re-released last month as a standalone game), and augments the classic Borderlands looter-shooter action with magic and other fantasy staples. It’s also planned to have some star power behind it, with big names including Will Arnett, Andy Samberg, and Wanda Sykes gracing the cast list.

With classes including Stabbomancer, Brr-zerker, and Bardbarian to look forward to, each with their own powerful attacks and spells to take on the hordes of sassy skeletons and the powerful Dragon Lord himself, fans will no doubt be relieved to hear that Wonderlands is set to arrive on March 25, 2022. The game will be releasing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.