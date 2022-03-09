When is the release date for Trek to Yomi?

Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling action-adventure game with a distinct visual style about a young samurai trying to protect his hometown. The game was announced in 2021, and it was initially set to launch sometime this year. A trailer released at PlayStation’s March State of Play event narrowed that release window down a little more to this spring. No specific release date was provided, but we’ll update this article when more information is announced. The game is currently slated to launch on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles, as well as PC.

The game received a trailer showing off its bloody combat, as well as elements of its story. The game features a monochromatic color scheme, evoking the grainy, black-and-white visual style present in some of the films by distinguished Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, such as Seven Samurai and Yojimbo. The game’s director, Leonard Menchiari, has stated that the game was “inspired by old Japanese cinema from the 50s and 60s.”

The trailer also unveiled the game’s voice cast, which features Masayuki Katou, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Hiroshi Shirokuma, Hiroki Goto, and Akio Otsuka. Otsuka is notable for being the Japanese voice of Solid Snake/Big Boss in the Metal Gear series, Xehanort in the Kingdom Hearts games, as well as Jigen Daisuke in the Lupin III franchise.