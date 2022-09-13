When is the release date of Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line? Answered

Six years after the Japan only arcade game, the Theatrhythm series is finally coming back to consoles and the West with Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, the Theatrhythm games are Square Enix rhythm games that compile some of the Final Fantasy series’ greatest music tracks. Not counting the arcade game and the iOS port of the first game, the series was exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS but is now set to debut on Nintendo Switch. So, here’s a quick rundown of all the important information we know, including its release date.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – when does it release?

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line launches on February 16, 2023. This also applies to both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – will it release for PlayStation and/or Xbox?

While it was revealed at the September Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has also confirmed it will release for the PlayStation 4, but not the PlayStation 5. There’s no sign of an Xbox or PC release either. It also appears to only be seeing a digital release, as there’s no option to pre-order a physical copy on Nintendo’s website.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – how many songs are included?

At launch, there will be 385 songs from across 46 Final Fantasy games, from the original Final Fantasy all the way to Final Fantasy XV, and even remakes and spin-offs. The base game costs $49.99.

However, purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 grants you access to 27 special songs, plus the 30 songs included in the first season pass, bringing the total up to 442.

Then there’s the $99.99 Premium Digital Deluxe Edition, which has the 27 extra songs and all three season passes. By the time they’re all out, there will be 502 songs.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – does it only include Final Fantasy songs?

No, the DLC will add songs from across Square Enix’s whole library of RPGs. This includes the likes of Live A Live, the Nier games, and Chrono Trigger.

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – is there a story mode?

There will probably not be a story mode in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line. None of the previous games included one, so unlike Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, this is something you play purely for the rhythm gameplay.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – which characters will appear?

104 characters from across the entire Final Fantasy franchise will be available as party members, such as Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. It looks like, for the first time in the Theatrhythm series, this also includes villains such as Garland from Final Fantasy I.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – is there multiplayer?

In Pair Play, two players can play in multiplayer through a song together while sharing a screen. Up to eight players can compete against each other in online multiplayer.