When is the release date of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons?

The upcoming Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion has been teased, promised, and showcased for a while. The developers have held their ground even when pressed by fans and journalists alike to give up the release date or any important details regarding it. They’ve been tight-lipped and kept to the same answer: it releases in February, and they definitely didn’t lie.

The End of Dragons expansion is set to release on February 28, depicting the world of Cantha, sealed off to the rest of Tyria for far too long. With the death of most of the Elder Dragons and the balance of power in the world shifting in unknown directions, the Commander and their friends must head in search of answers, found on the lost and ancient shores of Cantha — all whilst the Aetherblades wreak havoc, now newly returned and ready to fight.

All of this story and series of brand new gameplay features such as new world bosses, the upcoming Elder Dragon-based Legendary weapons, new maps, a new mount, Elite Specializations, and a new Jade Bot Mastery line wait for players. Fans of the game can rest easy knowing that the game is well and truly on its way, with a confirmed release date and some fantastic content to be showcased and explained. Arenanet has scheduled several Livestream events to showcase some of those features:

February 4: New Kaineng City Map Tour

February 11: Jade Mastery Preview

February 18: Music Preview

Late February: Launch Day Celebration

The livestream event will be held over at the Guild Wars 2 Twitch account, and all updates to the game will be announced via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.