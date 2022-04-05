When is the release date of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness?

The game adaptation of the popular anime, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness, is finally on its way worldwide with an official release window. Here’s when to expect it and the collector’s edition we can dive into our wallets.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness will be making its way to physical and digital store shelves sometime this Fall. for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). No specific release date has been given yet.

We also know that there will be a collector’s edition. It will include:

A 24″ x 36″ poster with new art by Kinema Citrus, the makers of the anime.

A stunning Cave-Raiding Notebook that has information and pictures on the creatures, relics, and whistles you’ll find in the game.

A Collector’s Edition outer box.

A copy of the game for either the PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Image via Spike Chunsoft

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness is an action RPG, inspired by the critically acclaimed anime. You’ll be experiencing your own adventure in the world after Riko and Reg departed to the Abyss. You’re trying to get to the bottom of the netherworld, just like the two protagonists, and your paths will seemingly be connected in this brand new story supervised by series writer Akihito Tsukushi.

There will also be fully voiced cutscenes from both the Japanese and English casts, a welcome feature for those who love the dubbed version.