When is the release date of Moss: Book 2?

Moss: Book 2 looks to be yet another enchanting tale for virtual reality fans, and it will be coming to PlayStation VR sooner than you might think. This little mouse is ready for its next adventure very soon.

Moss: Book 2 will be released for PlayStation systems on March 31, so get the dust off your PlayStation VR headset and have it hooked up soon. Other VR systems are being targeted for Moss: Book 2’s release by the developer Polyarc, but it wanted to focus on PSVR first. After a break for the studio’s staff, it will be trying to get ports to platforms like the Oculus Quest out “as soon as they can.”

When you play Moss: Book 2, you’ll realize it will be a longer adventure, overall. The tension has risen since its predecessor, and the developer has stated that there will be more storytelling moments in the world with new characters to meet along the way. Polyarc has called it “more cinematic.”

Furthermore, the game will further draw you into environments with more interactive levels, in addition to grass that sways to your touch.

For those interested in Moss: Book 2, the developer recommends playing the original Moss first. However, there is a story recap at the beginning of Book 2 that should get you up to speed.