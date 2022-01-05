When is the release date of Nobody Saves the World?

Nobody Saves the World, a wacky action RPG from the developers of Guacamelee!, was one of the demos featured during Xbox’s Winter Game Fest in December. Thankfully, the full release of the game isn’t too far off, as developer DrinkBox Studios announced that the game will arrive on January 18 for PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Furthermore, the game will land on both PC and console Game Pass services that same day, meaning that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game at no additional cost. Those not subscribed to Game Pass, or who wish to grab the game on Steam, can also purchase Nobody Saves the World at full price, but it’s not clear how much the game will cost at the time of writing.

Nobody Saves the World casts you as a featureless character named “Nobody,” who is on a quest to save the world. Nobody can take on a variety of forms, including a fire-breathing dragon, a poison-spewing rat, or a strong-kicking horse.

These forms can then be outfitted with a variety of perks to boost the efficiency of each form’s moves. Each form also carries its own exclusive set of quests. What’s more, the game includes online cooperative play, allowing you and a partner to mix and match different forms’ abilities as you progress through the game.