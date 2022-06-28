When is the release date of Pac-Man World: Re-Pac? Answered

Pac-Man World is a cult classic game that sends the dot-munching mascot on a platforming adventure to rescue his kidnapped family. It originally released in 1999, and now a remaster, dubbed Re-Pac, is on the way more than 20 years later. Read on to learn when you can pick up Pac-Man World: Re-Pac from stores.

What is the Pac-Man World: Re-Pac release date?

If you’re itching to revisit the fan-favorite platformer, good news: you don’t have to wait very long. Pac-Man World: Re-Pac will launch on Friday, August 26. It’s not often that games get release dates at the same time that they’re announced, but it’s always welcome — especially when it’s only a few months away.

What platforms will Pac-Man World: Re-Pac be on?

The original Pac-Man World was a PlayStation 1 title, so this remaster will of course be available on PlayStation consoles. Altogether, it’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Sorry, Epic Games Store diehards.

What’s new in Pac-Man World: Re-Pac?

In terms of content, Re-Pac isn’t shaking things up too much. Some of the minigames, like racing, have been tweaked to play better with modern controls. This remaster also looks much sharper than the original game, as you’d expect more than 20 years later. There is one major difference in this remaster, and it’s the same change that happened in Pac-Man Museum+. Due to a legal dispute, Bandai Namco cannot use Ms. Pac-Man here. Instead, she’s replaced by Pac-Mom, who is for all intents and purposes the same character, but with a legally distinct purple headband and gloves rather than the missus’ signature red bow.

Is there a Pac-Man World: Re-Pac limited edition?

As seen at the end of the trailer, there will be a limited edition of the remaster, but it’s only available for the game’s console versions. It includes the game on your platform of choice, an in-game Chrome Noir skin for Pac-Man, and a Chogokin Chrome Noir statue (all pictured below). The regular game is only $29.99 USD, but the limited edition will cost you a notably higher $119.99 USD.