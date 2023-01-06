When is the release date of Suikoden I & II Remastered?

Suikoden, the popular JRPG franchise starting on the PS1, is getting a remastered bundle of its first two games. Originally announced at the 2022 Tokyo Games Show by Konami, they only revealed a release window of 2023. So, has Konami, the owner of the IP, announced an official release date for these upcoming remasters.

Suikoden 1 & 2 Remastered release date leaks and rumors

A recent new listing from Belgian & French retailer Fnac has possibly leaked a potential release date for Suikoden I & II Remastered. They put the date as March 9, 2023, but take that with a hefty grain of salt. SteamDB’s page for the games had a release date of March as well, then it changed to December 31, 2023, whereas now it just says 2023. There have been no other reported rumors or listings of a potential release date.

Suikoden series history

Suikoden was released back in 1996 by Konami and created by Yoshitaka Murayama. Its politically driven story featuring a cast of over 100 playable characters is what set it apart from other JRPGs of the era. Murayama left the series right before the third game was released, and there hasn’t been a new mainline game since 2006 with Suikoden V. He later went on to form a Kickstarter for a spiritual successor to the franchise named Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, which has a similarly structured story and gameplay elements and ended up being a massive success.

In Suikoden I, the plot revolves around the decline of the Scarlet Moon Empire, and you, the son of a famous general, are tasked with finding 108 warriors. That led to one of the series’s trademarks of having more than one hundred playable characters. The second game focuses on a silent protagonist who is the child of an old war hero. They struggle with dark histories, fate, and again recruiting over 100 characters. Talk about a lot of “chosen ones.”

The remastered versions of the two games will reportedly include several new features. These include things like updated visuals, new sound effects, and the option to fast-forward battles. Suikoden I & II Remastered is set to release in 2023 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. There has been no word of PS5 or Xbox Series S/X versions.