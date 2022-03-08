When should you promote units in Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy utilizes a class system where your party members can promote into stronger units. Promotion is unlocked when they hit level ten and then again when they hit level twenty. Certain items like a medal of bravery or medal of valor are needed to promote and are given as rewards for clearing chapters. These items also are for sale in the sundry shop in a limited supply.

The second you get these items and hit the level requirement is when you should promote them. There is no point in waiting around, and some of the abilities your characters learn cannot be unlocked until they promote. Stats also increase via promotion, and although it isn’t a substantial increase for the first round, it’s still something. Their stat increases are more substantial when promoting your party to the elite level. Since you usually only get one promotional item at a time, choose who you wish to give it to carefully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your main party of Serenoa, Roland, Frederica, Benedict, Anna, Erador, Hughette, and Geela all start at the recruit level, which is the lowest promotional level. Other than Corentin and Rudolph, every other character will begin at the veteran level, that being the second round of promotion.

There is no point in waiting to promote your units, do it as soon as you can. If you need more substantial stat increases, look at the buffs that come with upgrading your weapon or buy stat-increasing accessories.