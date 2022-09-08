When to use the Temessence Phial in Temtem

Like any other turn-based combat system, you need to manage the health of your battle combatants in Temtem. You only can have up to six in your squad at once, so it is important that you keep them healthy enough to outlast your many opponents. While there are a number of healing items that can get this done, there is one in particular that can make or break you, depending on when you use it. Here is when it is best to use the Temessence Phial in Temtem.

When should you use the Temessence Phial in Temtem?

The Temessence Phial is an item that you earn pretty early in Temtem that can be used to fully heal all of your Temtem monsters, regardless if they are exhausted and have fainted or not. It is a one-time use item that applies to your whole squad right away, but it can be refilled at Temporiums when you get your party healed.

The best time to use your Temessence Phial is when you are on your last couple of Temtems that are in fighting shape, or if your entire party is very low on health and each one can be taken out with one hit. If you are on a long trek to your next destination, you do not want to waste this on just one of your monsters. Doing so will severely leave you open to defeat if you get into a lot of battles and don’t have other healing items.

Think of the Temessence Phial as a last-ditch effort to keep yourself in a battle when you don’t have many other choices. It can immediately bring back your entire team, allowing you to easily make a comeback in a fight that looked like it was lost at first. It can also revitalize you as you make the final push to the next Temporium.