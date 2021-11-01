When will codes be sent out for the Elden Ring network test?

Registration for the Elden Ring network test wrapped up earlier today, and if you signed up, you’re probably wondering if you were chosen to test FromSoftware’s latest game. Thankfully, you’ll only have to wait about a week for an answer; codes for the network test will be sent out to chosen testers on November 9, according to Elden Ring’s website.

That said, it’s unclear if this means every code will be sent out to every chosen tester on November 9, or if more codes will continue to be sent out in the following days leading up to the start of the test on November 12.

A portion of the network test’s entry procedure further explains that chosen testers should receive their code via the email they registered with. So when November 9 rolls around, you’ll want to keep an eye on your email inbox over the next few days. Remember to check your spam and junk folders as well.

However, it’s important to note that the network test schedule isn’t quite set in stone. One footnote under the schedule reads: “Please note that the test schedule is subject to change or cancellation without notice.” It seems fair to assume the same policy applies to codes being sent out. There hasn’t been any sign that the schedule of Elden Ring’s upcoming test will change, but it’s important to acknowledge the possibility that it could.