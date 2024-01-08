When Will Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children Complete Air in US Theaters 2024?

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children was a full-length feature film that acted as a squeal of sorts to the legendary Final Fantasy VII game. With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth‘s release just around the corner, Square Enix has decided to give this movie a triumphant return.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children was originally released in 2005, almost 20 years ago. The events of the movie take place two years after the game ends. Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is the remastered version of the movie. This version comes with extended footage not available in the original version as well as alterations to scenes that make it more cohesive with the rest of the franchise.

Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children Complete Release Dates

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete releases in Japan from January 19, 2024, to February 1 2024 with a US release following on February 21 for the English Dub and February 22 for the English Sub just in time to get fans hyped for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The movie will only get the two-day run so make sure to set an alarm for the release so you don’t miss it.

If fans do miss the theatrical release, Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is already available for purchase as the movie was originally released in 2021 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4KHD. It can be purchased on sites like Amazon with both hard copies and digital copies available.

Where to Watch Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children Complete in Theaters

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is available through Fathom Events and tickets can be purchased on Fandango. It seems that with the rise of the popularity of Japanese content like Anime and JRPS, this movie will be available in most theaters countrywide. I’ve found multiple locations in even more remote states like Alaska and Idaho, so there will be no problems finding a location near you to relive your childhood and watch this movie on the big screen.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children has been confirmed to still be canon even with the change in timelines with the remake’s release. I am excited to see what comes next and how everything will connect once the full remake is released. Make sure to replay Final Fantasy VII Remake and watch this movie to refresh your memory before playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases on February 29.