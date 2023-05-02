When Will Jedi Survivor Be on Game Pass

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally here, and players have been excited to jump into a galaxy far far away once again, and join Cal Kestis and his friends on their next adventure.

However, with games getting rather pricey, it’s natural for some fans to wonder if the game is available on Xbox Game Pass to save a few bucks or not risk spending their money on a game they aren’t sure about. We hear you, so we’ve put together this guide to give you the details on if and when Jedi Survivor will be on Game Pass.

When will Stars Wars Jedi: Survivor be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

As of right now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not available on Xbox Game Pass, and we currently have no details on when it will be coming to the service. However, we can expect the game to be added to the service and EA Play later down the line once the game has been available for purchase for some time.

The previous title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was also absent from Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, it eventually came to the service around a year through EA Play, a bonus for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and lets them access multiple EA titles. If Jedi: Survivor follows the same pattern, we can expect to see the game on Xbox Game Pass towards the end of 2023 or early 2024. We will be sure to update this guide once more information is available.

Of course, this will require players who want to play the game through the service to pay for the most expensive subscription tier and to wait a rather long time after release to play the game. If you do not want to wait till then and would instead purchase the game, you can grab it on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S now.

Additionally, if you have not played the previous game, you can access it through Xbox Game Pass right now, so maybe try out the original and see what you think, or get yourself up to speed while you wait for Jedi: Survivor to make its way to the service.