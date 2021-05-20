Where are the Survival Camps in Call of Duty: Warzone? – All 10 Survival Camp locations

There are many new points of interest coming to the revamped Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone. These will be iconic locations from the Rambo and Die Hard films, namely Nakatomi Plaza, Survival Camps, and the CIA Outpost. All of these will be littered throughout the map for players to find. 10 survival camps are surrounding Verdansk, and you can find dog tags at them. Collect enough of them, and you’ll receive a sizeable reward and some great loot for your trouble.

All 10 Survival Camp locations

These are all of the locations you find on the map. If you visit these locations and do not have a dog tag at them, you won’t collect it for the match. They’re only available for a limited time. Make sure to visit these locations as quickly as you can to earn their rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re better off trying to land on these locations early and going straight at them whenever the match starts. We noticed these were going away pretty quick, so don’t be surprised if you miss them. There is an objective for the 80s Action Hero limited-time event to find three of these dog togs within a single match, so going to the ones in the north section of Verdansk or the ones in the southwest region might be your best options. You need to beat other players to them, though.