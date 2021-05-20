Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone ’80s Action Heroes event guide – challenges and rewards

The Call of Duty games love to make players feel like badasses, and the Season Three Reloaded event specifically wants to make them feel like 80s movie heroes. The ’80s Action Heroes event for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has several challenges spread out both games, most of them requiring players to play the limited-time modes themed off of Rambo and Die Hard.

There are nine separate challenges for each game, all with their own rewards, and completing all nine challenges for a game will net a bonus reward as well. All of the rewards will be usable in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, with the sole exception of the Robot Tank arcade game, which is only accessible through the Black Ops Cold War Barracks. The ’80s Action Heroes event ends on June 2.

Black Ops Cold War challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

Welcome to the Party, Pal – Complete 7 matches in Multiplayer or Zombies ’80s Action Heroes playlists (must reach Round 5 in Zombies to count). Reward: Glamour Shot – Rare Calling Card

Do We Get to Win This Time? – In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, win Multiplayer matches or survive until Round 15 in Zombies a total of 3 times. Reward: Robot Tank – Epic Arcade Game (exclusive to Black Ops Cold War)

No Sequel For You – In an ’80s Action Heroes playlist, get a total of 100 Eliminations in Multiplayer or Slaughter Medals in Zombies. Reward: Apex Gator watch – Epic Accessory

How Do You Like Your Ribs? – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Have a Blast! Medals by getting kills with explosives. Reward: Shoulder Fire – Rare Sticker

A War You Won’t Believe – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Become War Medals while using automatic weapons. Reward: Blasting Heat – Epic Calling Card

Your Worst Nightmare – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Light Em Up Medals while using the Death Machine. Reward: Summer Palm – Epic Charm

My Hunting Knife – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 This is Personal Medals while using Melee weapons. Reward: Head Hero – Rare Sticker

Ain’t Got Time to Bleed – Get 3 kills without dying in Multiplayer or earn Jackrabbit Medals in Zombies a total of 10 times. Reward: Purple Fury – Rare Emblem

Stick Around – In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 10 Chopped Up Medals while using the Tomahawk. Reward: Steve – Epic Charm



The reward for completing all nine challenges is the Flamebearer Epic Weapon Blueprint for the DMR (Tactical Rifle Delta).

Warzone challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

They Drew First Blood – In Warzone, earn First Blood by being the first member of your squad to get a kill. Reward: Comic Savior – Epic Calling Card

Yippee Ki Yay – In Warzone, get 15 kills with Explosive weapons or Lethal Equipment. Reward: Bomb! – Rare Charm

No Tags Left Behind – In Warzone Power Grab, collect 50 dog tags. Reward: Cosmic Traveler – Emblem

Get to the Choppa! – In Warzone Power Grab, reach the final circle 5 times. Reward: Proper Grip – Rare Sticker

Get Together, Have a Few Laughs – In Warzone, Eliminate 25 enemy agents during the Arms Deal Public Event. Reward: Player One – Epic Calling Card

Happy Trails – In Warzone, survive a jump to the ground from the top of Nakatomi Tower. Reward: Blaaarrghhh – Epic Emblem

Hostile Takeover – In Warzone, complete any one of the three side missions at Nakatomi Tower. Reward: Pay Phone – Rare Charm

Mission Accomplished – In Warzone, collect 3 Rambo POW Dog Tags. Reward: Action Packed – Rare Calling Card

The Mind is the Best Weapon – In Warzone, get 3 kills with the Combat Bow Killstreak. Reward: Chaotic – Rare Sticker



The reward for completing all nine challenges is the Ignition Epic Weapon Blueprint for the Pellington 703 (Sniper Rifle Alpha).