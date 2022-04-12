Where is Project MAC in Chinatown Detective Agency? – Evidence from Recording lead solution

Towards the end of Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll take on a case titled “Acquainted With The Future,” which will see you trying to track down a recently-vanished Harry Kon. While investigating his lab, you’ll come across an audio log that reveals Harry has a lakehouse located near a mysterious “Project MAC,” but the log stops just short of telling you where Project MAC is located. This guide will show you where to find the location of Project MAC.

Like many other challenges faced in this game, you’ll have to do your own research to find the answer to this question. Through a quick online search, we found that Project MAC was a real-life project that was conducted in the 1960s at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which is located just outside the city of Boston. As such, you’ll want to fly from New Delhi to Boston. Once you arrive in Boston, you’ll be able to visit Harry’s lakehouse, which will progress the case. Brace yourself for one interesting plot development once you get off the plane.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chinatown Detective Agency’s puzzles aren’t always straightforward; many require you to reference historical documents and works of art outside of the game in order to clear them. If you’re having trouble translating Morse code, translating cuneiform numbers, or finding Caleb’s patient files, check out our coverage on this point-and-click neo-noir adventure title.