How to find Caleb’s patient files in the Mysterious Ways case in Chinatown Detective Agency

You’ll take on the Mysterious Ways case as part of Tiger Lilly’s storyline in Chinatown Detective Agency. After discovering that Caleb’s death may not have been natural, you go on a quest to find out what his doctor told him in the days before he passed away. This guide explains how to do this so you don’t get caught snooping on the doctor’s computer.

Which patient file is Caleb’s?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tiger Lilly will distract the doctor with a fake ailment when you get to the doctor’s surgery. This gives you a little time to sift through the files on the computer until you find Caleb’s, but you still need to be quick. Take too long, and you’ll be caught. The file you need to scroll down to and open is marked “Yeo, C.Z.W.” You can tell if you’re taking too long because Tiger Lilly will tell the doctor to check one more place before coughing loudly as an indication to get you back in your seat.

Once you’ve opened the file, it’s worth taking a screenshot because its details will be important later in the case. The file reveals that Caleb was suffering from muscle pain in the thighs and gastrocnemius, as well as plantar numbness. Another issue he seemed to be having was a slight loss of hair. All of this points to poisoning, but you’ll need to progress the case further to discover exactly how.