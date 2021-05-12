Where is the key to the locked chest in Dublin’s lake in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are multiple wealth locations for you to obtain while exploring Dublin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC. It is a paid expansion, so if you want to explore Ireland and play through a new location, you will have to purchase it separately or buy the season one pass. With a new land comes multiple new wealth locations, and there’s one at the bottom of a lake, south of Dublin. When you reach it, the chest is locked, and you need to find a key nearby to access the resources inside.

Where to find the key for the locked chest in Dublin’s lake

The key for this chest is not too far away. It’s to the northwest of the chest’s location, inside of a locked home. There are no windows for you to climb through, and the front door is locked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way to access the house is through a breakable wall on the outside. It’s right next to the watermill. You can break this part using an arrow, and from there, you should be able to break the bar on the door, preventing you from getting inside. You can stand on the rope that’s immediately outside this house to line up a shot. Make sure to use Odin’s vision to highlight the breakable area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have access inside, you can grab the key from the top floor. There are a few other treasures inside here that you can grab as well. With the key, return to the locked chest in the lake, and you can now open it. There will be a handful of helpful resources inside it.