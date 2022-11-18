Unlike other Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows you to roam around an open world at your leisure. You don’t have to go with the Gym Leader adventure first. Instead, you can pick to investigate the mysteries surrounding the Paldean region and its Pokémon or investigate Team Star throughout Paldea and find out what they’re doing. Where should you go first in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

What path should you take in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You won’t have the chance to select your path until you’ve chosen your partner Pokémon from the headmaster, Mr. Clavell, or until you meet your neighbor and rival, Nemona, and have your first battle with them for the first time. Shortly after this, you’ll unlock the chance to engage wild Pokémon, capturing a handful to bring to the academy. This first part is relatively linear, unlocking a handful of things you will be using and showing you specific mechanics before you embark on your adventure.

When you reach the academy and begin exploring the area, you can learn about the various routes you can choose. There’s the Champion League, the Path of Legends, and Operation Starfall, where you’ll be taking on Team Star. Each of these choices will take you throughout the Paldea region, completing various tasks for the given route. However, you don’t have to limit yourself to one of them. You can progress these tasks any time, so long as you’re in the area for them.

If you’re looking for a more traditional Pokémon experience, taking on the Gym Leaders and earning Gym badges could be for you. Alternatively, going through Project Starfall and defeating Team Star bosses would be a good way to complete more battles with your Pokémon. For those who want to explore and check out the various Titans in the Paldea region, the Legends Path might be for you. These are similar to the Titan battles from Pokémon Sun and Moon, where players had to battle against multiple Pokémon to reach the final, massive one.

The choice is up to you. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an open-world game, and there is no wrong answer, so long as you’re leveling up with your Pokémon and completing your Pokédex. We do recommend completing the Pokémon Gyms throughout your journey to make sure Pokémon obey you in battle, and you can catch stronger Pokémon.