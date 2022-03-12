Where to activate Mohg’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

Mohg, Lord of Blood, is one of the handful of bosses in Elden Rune that has a Great Rune. After defeating him at Mohgwyn Dynaster Mausoleum, you’ll acquire his Great Rune and be able to use it for yourself. Before you can begin using it, you’ll need to activate it. This guide details where you need to go to activate Mohg’s Great Rune in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to visit the Divine Tower of East Atlus. You can find this location to the far east of Leyndell Royal Captial before you go up the lift to make your way into the Forbidden Lands. There, you’ll be able to proceed on the second pathway to make your way to the Divine Tower.

However, if you walk back to the Divine Tower rather than teleport, and this is your first time arriving at this location after being in the Forbidden Lands, you’ll encounter the Fell Twins. These two appear on the walkway from the tower, and they will take you into a dark area where you have to battle them both. After defeating them, you can proceed o the Diving Tower of East Atlus. With Mohg’s Great Rune, its blessing gives a blessing of blood to summoned phantoms and imparts a Phantom Grea Rune upon successful invasion.