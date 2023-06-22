Where to Buy MTG The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Collector Booster Boxes

The worlds of Magic: The Gathering and The Lord of the Rings are finally coming together, yet a single card dominates the discourse surrounding the crossover. This elusive card can only be found in Collector Booster Boxes, so the hunt is on for the Precious, with fans worldwide clamoring to possess the 1 of 1 Ring.

The One Ring is a huge part of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set for Magic: The Gathering. There is an entire mechanic based around the One Ring tempting the player, where they must designate a Ring-Bearer on the battlefield. The One Ring is also featured on several cards, so it’s fair to say that its influence is felt all over the Middle-earth creatures and spells in Magic: The Gathering.

What’s In The MTG The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Collector Booster Boxes?

The Collector Booster Boxes for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set feature twelve Booster packs, each containing fifteen cards and a Traditional Foil Borderless Realms & Relics Box Topper card. Along with the 1 of 1 Ring card, other rare finds can only be acquired in the Collector Boosters, including limited serialized cards depicting the other rings from Middle-earth. These include 300 serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Elven) cards, 700 serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Dwarven) cards, 900 serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Human) cards, 3,000 non-foil Sol Ring (Elven) cards, 7,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Dwarven) cards, and 9,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Human) cards.

It bears mentioning that Collector Boosters will be part of the Gift Bundle, which launches on July 7. This means the 1 of 1 Ring won’t necessarily be in the Collector Booster Boxes, so remember that before putting your life savings into these cards.

Where To Buy The MTG The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Collector Booster Boxes In The US

In the US, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will be available on June 23. The boxes can be purchased from Amazon for $443.96 or Best Buy for $439.99. You can also use Wizards of the Coast’s local store locator to track down any nearby gaming stores that will be selling the sets, some of which might be able to offer a better deal.

Where To Buy The MTG The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Collector Booster Boxes In The UK

In the UK, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will be available on June 23. The boxes can be purchased from Magic Madhouse for £399.95, Chaos Cards for £399.95, or Amazon UK for £419.99. You can also use Wizards of the Coast’s local store locator to track down any nearby gaming stores that will be selling the sets, some of which might be able to offer a better deal.

What’s So Special About The MTG The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Collector Booster Boxes?

Let’s be real here: the main reason people care about the Collector Booster Boxes is because of the hunt for the 1 of 1 Ring card. There have been some ridiculous bounties posted online for the 1 of 1 Ring card, with Spanish gaming store Gremio de Dregones offering 2 million euros for the card, which is over 2.1 million USD. This is to say nothing of the other bounties offered by other gaming websites and Magic: The Gathering-loving celebrities.

The person who finds the 1 of 1 Ring will become rich, so it’s clear why The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set Collector Booster Boxes are in such high demand. This is like a real-life version of the Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and people worldwide want the Precious in their possession.