MTG: Has Someone Found The One Ring (1 of 1 Ring) Card & All Bounties

The lead-up to the release of Magic: The Gathering’s The Lord of the Rings crossover has been several months in the making, with much of the artwork and upcoming cards showcased before they arrive on shelves. Of the many cards set to come out, the one everyone’s keeping their eye on is The One Ring, also known as the 1 of 1 Ring Card, which will only feature a single making of this card.

With only one copy of The One Ring card ever coming out, not only is every player after it, there are numerous collectors who have placed high-value bounties on the card. Anyone who claims to have found The One Ring card has the chance to any of the issued bounties. Here’s what you need to know about if anyone has found The One Ring (1 of 1 Ring) card and all of the high-value bounties for it.

Did Someone Find The One Ring (1 of 1 Ring) Card in MTG Yet?

Image via Wizards of the Coast

At the time of this writing, no. No one has reliably found and turned in that they have discovered The One Ring card for Magic: The Gathering. The card sets have yet to release, releasing on June 23, 2023, and most people are posting about it as trying to ride the train of hype or gloat to those who have not actively followed up on The Lord of the Rings Crossover set for MTG.

As the search happens for The One Ring card, it’s going to be challenging to confirm if someone has found the card. The art for it has gone out, and many are hoping that Wizards of the Coast, the developers behind MTG, have a way to confirm if anyone who claims they have the card has a way to tell whether it’s the true one or not.

We will update this page when we learn if someone has confirmed they’ve acquired The One Ring card and if they plan on submitting it to any bounties that have gone out for it. Multiple bounties have gone out, but only a handful have made headlines given the prizes offered.

All Bounties for The One Ring Card

There have been multiple bounties placed out for anyone who uncovers The One Ring card from this MTG set. So far, one of the highest amounts placed forward is by Gremio de Dregones, a Spanish Gaming Store, which is offering 2 million euros for the card, which equals 2.183 million dollars in USD. The store will also pay to fly the individual out to Valencia and pay for their expenses while staying there.

There is a lower bounty for the card from Dave & Adam’s Card World, who is offering to pay 1 million dollars in USD for the card. The bounty was issued before the one went by Gremio de Dregones, and it does have an expiration date, requiring the person to submit they have the card by July 17, 2023.

🚨$1 MILLION BOUNTY 🚨



We are officially announcing our

$1 million bounty on the 1/1 The One Ring Card 💰💰



Bounty expires July 17th 2023…



Good luck 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6OmhxCjdsG — Dave & Adam's (@dacardworld) June 7, 2023

The Lord of the Rings MTG set arrives on June 23, 2023. Some believe more offers and issued bounties will come out for The One Ring card, and we’ll be updating this page with those bounties and any additional details surrounding the person who finds the card or has claimed to have found it.