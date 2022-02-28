Where to buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Smithing Stones are upgrade materials you can in Elden Ring, and you’ll be using a variety of them. There are Smithing Stones (1) all the way up to Smithing Stones (9), giving you a way to empower your weapons even further throughout your journey. Obtaining them, though, can be a challenge. You can go out of your way to purchase them, though. In this guide, we share where you have to go to buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

Many of the starting Smithing Stones can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks that you visit at the Roundtable Hold. Initially, you can only buy Smithing Stones (1) and (2). However, as you bring Smithing Bells to these two, you’ll unlock more powerful refining agents, namely Smithing Stones (3) and (4).

Right now, as far as we can tell, anything about Smithing Stones (5) to (9) are fairly difficult to come by. We have not found these available on the open market by other merchants, but we imagine we’ll find them sometime in the future, and have yet to encounter them. We do find them in a handful of the more difficult regions, such as the Atlus Plateau. As you progress through the game, we highly recommend you go off the beaten path to try and find these more luxurious items to aid in enhancing your more prized weapons.