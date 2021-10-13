Where to catch Albenaja in New World

If you’re looking to catch the legendary Albenaja fish in New World, you’ll have to build up your patience. These fish are difficult to encounter, and you can’t expect to consistently catch them whenever you toss out your line, patiently waiting to see what takes a bit. In this guide, we’re going to break down where you need to go to catch an Albenaja in New World and everything you need to know about it.

You can catch the Albenaja by fishing in the First Light region of New World. There are a handful of Fishing Hotspot locations that you can visit that we have pictured below. These sites give you the best chances to improve your odds of encountering this fish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, while New Light has several Fishing Hotspot locations, all of them are categorized as ‘broad,’ which feature the lowest chances of capturing a legendary fish. Therefore, you’ll want to bring plenty of Firefly or Glowworm bait with you, using them in their appropriate water areas, freshwater and saltwater, respectively.

Because these are all broad fishing spots, you’ll want to rotate through these areas to ensure they have active hotspots. You’ll tell that they do based on the jumping fish that appear over a specific location. Aim your lure to land within these hotspots, and you’ll have the best chance of capturing the Albenaja.