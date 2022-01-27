Where to catch Chimchar in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Chimchar is one of the starting Pokémon you can select in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Pokémon Diamond, or Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can also capture it in the wild while exploring Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, it’s a rare Pokémon that shows up in multiple locations. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to catch Chimcar in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Chimchar in the wild, and you can find it for a particular quest, namely the request 20 called The Mysterious Will-ó-the-Wisp. You can receive this after completing mission seven and defeating Kleavor. The request is a great way to grab Chimchar, especially if you do not want to seek it out on your own.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, if you want to seek it out in the wild, Chimchar can appear in several locations. You can find Chimchar wandering around the Obsidian Fieldlands, namely in the Deetrack Heights or Ramanas Island region. You’ll want to do this as you complete more of the story, giving you access to additional Pokémon that could appear in the area. For players more interested in adding a Chimchar to their collection, request 20 is the best way to ensure the encounter happens.

You’ll need to explore all over the Hisui to find several Pokémon. Make sure to have plenty of Poké Balls with you while exploring these regions to catch multiples of the same Pokémon you meet in the wild.