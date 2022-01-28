Where to catch Mime Jr. in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Mime Jr. is one of the hardest Pokémon to find. These Pokémon are extremely skittish and will run away from you if they happen to spot you out in the wilds. Not only that, but Mime Jr. is also a rare spawn that doesn’t come around too often. Be prepared and ready your Honey Cakes. This is how where you can find Mime Jr. in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best place to hunt Mime Jr. is in the Horseshoe Plains. This location is to the southeast of the Fieldlands Camp that you start the game at. You can easily reach this area once you have completed a few of the starting missions and can freely navigate the map. Keep your eyes open because Mime Jr. can be a bit hard to see out in the wild. If you don’t see Mime Jr. right away, leave and come back a few times to get one to spawn.

Once you spot a Mime Jr, sneak up on it and use Honey Cakes to distract it if you have them unlocked. Mime Jr. loves honey cakes. Do not try to battle Mime Jr. Odds are it will run away before you get the chance to throw a PokéBall unless you throw it on your first turn. Be sure to use the tall grass to your advantage.