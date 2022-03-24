Where to catch Squid in Rune Factory 5

As a SEED ranger, you’re the go-to person that all the townsfolk seek out whenever they need help in Rune Factory 5. They’ll sometimes ask you to kill a certain number of monsters to even just wanting a particular item, which is a common request in the game. One of these fetch quests is from Cecil, who asks you to deliver him a squid, which can be hard to find. So, where can you get that elusive sea creature?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can catch a Squid at the beach located in Rigbarth. As mentioned above, squids can be hard to find, as they don’t come around often. So, if you’re tasked with finding one, just be patient and keep trying until you eventually get one.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Squid at Serendipity after it’s been upgraded for the first time from Hina when she’s working. The Squid will cost 400G. However, considering it does take a bit of lumber, stone, money, and SEED points to upgrade the general store — plus you have to wait until Hina is working — we suggest that you catch the fish on your own if you don’t have the required materials to pay Palmo for the upgrade.