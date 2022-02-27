Where to farm Runes early in Elden Ring

You can acquire Runes throughout your time in Elden Ring by defeating bosses, enemies, or by selling items you don’t need to merchants you encounter. The process of gaining Runes can feel slow and tedious. The process can take forever, and you need them to level up your character, buy upgrades, and nearly do anything to improve your character. In this guide, we’ll detail where you can go to farm Runes early in Elden Ring.

To reach the best location, you’ll want to head to the northeast part of Mistwood, and find your way to the Third Church of Marika site of grace. From there, go behind this location and you’ll find a small gate-like portal in the water. Activate it, and you’ll be transported to the northeast part of the map, to the Bestial Sanctum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you arrive here, go on horseback and head south until you reach a bridge. There, you can find another site of grace called Farum Greatbridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the north of the Farum Greatbridge site of grace, you’ll find multiple, short enemies walking throughout the area. These enemies are pretty tough, but if you sneak up on them and stagger them with enough hits, you can quickly dispatch them. Every time you take out an enemy here, they give you a little over 1,000 runes. You can quickly farm this area for these enemies, giving you a significant boost in Runes if you need them during your journey in the Lands Between.