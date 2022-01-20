Where to find a dog taking the train to dreamland in Pupperazzi

Many of Pupperazzi’s photographic objectives are straightforward. Even if the location of a specific dog or item is hidden, the objective description typically provides enough information to determine what actions need to be taken. In the case of Muttropolis’ overcast objective, the vague description merely tells you take a picture that could fit a caption about a dog waiting to take a train to dreamland. Our guide will help you find this sneaky train.

Muttropolis is split in half between a city block and a large park. If you see a huge formation of trees or grass, you’re headed in the right direction. The park has two entrances: one nearby a stage, with the other next to a playground area.

Enter through the playground entrance, situated right beside the food cart owned by a tiny dog. The playground is located to your immediate right from this pathway. If you look closely, some of the equipment is meant to resemble a train. Pull out the camera and snap a picture of the train with any dog in frame. The objective registers regardless of how many dogs end up photographed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There wasn’t some vehicle that resembled a train roaming the roads nor were there any toy trains or images of trains adorning any buildings. It was hidden in plain sight in the playground.