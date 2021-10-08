Where to find a Dummy Frame in New World

You’ll encounter a variety of resources all over New World, from unique ingredients to vital resources you harvest from animals or ores scattered all over the world. However, for those who want to set up a practice dummy in their home, you’ll need to locate a Dummy Frame. The Dummy Frame is a resource you can find in the world, but it’s going to be challenging to locate. This guide will detail to you the best way to find a Dummy Frame in New World.

You’ll be able to find it from the many supply chests throughout the world. These chests are typically in many of the landmarks that you find in New World and the named locations. They should have a slight, eerie glow to them, and when you walk up to them, you’ll receive a random assortment of valuable items that you can take back with you to a settlement and create into refined creations.

The Dummy Frame is a legendary drop, so don’t expect to find it within a few hours of looting supply chests. If you want to increase your chances of finding a Dummy Frame, you’ll need to wear clothing that enhances your luck when looting chests or defeating monsters. You can create these buffs by placing a Chunk of Adderstone into any items with available gem sockets. When we found our Dummy Frame, we were at Walsham in Brightwood, looting chests.

When you’re lucky enough to find a Dummy Frame, you’ll need to be level 50 in crafting furniture to create the training dummy and place it down in your house.