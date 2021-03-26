Where to find a Rock Lizard in Monster Hunter Rise

There are several smaller creatures for you to find roaming around Monster Hunter Rise. These little animals are referred to as endemic life, and they provide you with beneficial buffs or resources if you come across them during your adventures. A useful piece of endemic life is a Rock Lizard, and you can find them in multiple locations in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, and Flooded Forest. Upon finding this creature, you want to interact with it to knock off some of the materials it’s carrying on its back, giving you access to a few resources. It’s not a bunch, but it’s a good find when you’re wandering around in the middle of a mission, and you spot one.

This is what a Rock Lizard looks like. You can expect to see it slowly walking around the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rock Lizard’s distinct purple shade makes it stand out while wandering around other regions. It doesn’t move too quickly, and when you approach it, the creature doesn’t run, making it easy to kick the resources off its back.

There are delivery quests in Monster Hunter Rise that request you locate a Rock Lizard and take a picture of it. If you’re looking for a quick way to locate these lizards, we did find a reliable spawn in the Sandy Plains but didn’t always appear when we underwent a mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can reach it by going down the slope from the starting camp, and then going into the ravine to your left. There are likely additional locations in this region, and we’ll update this when we find it. The one noted above is extremely quick to find to complete for a delivery quest.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.