Where to find all Evolution Stones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Gotta get them all.
While Pokémon Legends: Arceus might be introducing all manner of new systems. Sometimes this will mess up what players may feel are established mechanics in the game. While Pokémon Legends: Arceus does introduce new evolution methods for some Pokémon, the Evolution Stones do return, so players will need to track them down.
There is a range of Evolution Stones that players will need to track down, and you can find them all listed below:
- Dawn Stone
- Dusk Stone
- Fire Stone
- Ice Stone
- Leaf Stone
- Moon Stone
- Shiny Stone
- Sun Stone
- Thunder Stone
- Water Stone
The Evolution Stones can all be found in the overworld as items, but where it gets interesting is that they don’t really have a fixed location. They will just randomly drop as you find hidden items. For guaranteed Evolution Stones, you will need to use your Merit Points.
By visiting the Trading Post in Jubilife Village, players can take advantage of the Item Exchange and get their hands on rare and interesting items such as Evolution Stones. You can get Merit Points by bringing Lost Satchels to the Trading Post. The cost of the various Evolution Stones is as follows:
- Dawn Stone – 1200 Merit Points
- Dusk Stone – 1200 Merit Points
- Fire Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Ice Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Leaf Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Moon Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Shiny Stone – 1200 Merit Points
- Sun Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Thunder Stone – 1000 Merit Points
- Water Stone – 1000 Merit Points