Where to find all Evolution Stones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus might be introducing all manner of new systems. Sometimes this will mess up what players may feel are established mechanics in the game. While Pokémon Legends: Arceus does introduce new evolution methods for some Pokémon, the Evolution Stones do return, so players will need to track them down.

There is a range of Evolution Stones that players will need to track down, and you can find them all listed below:

Dawn Stone

Dusk Stone

Fire Stone

Ice Stone

Leaf Stone

Moon Stone

Shiny Stone

Sun Stone

Thunder Stone

Water Stone

The Evolution Stones can all be found in the overworld as items, but where it gets interesting is that they don’t really have a fixed location. They will just randomly drop as you find hidden items. For guaranteed Evolution Stones, you will need to use your Merit Points.

Image via Nintendo

By visiting the Trading Post in Jubilife Village, players can take advantage of the Item Exchange and get their hands on rare and interesting items such as Evolution Stones. You can get Merit Points by bringing Lost Satchels to the Trading Post. The cost of the various Evolution Stones is as follows: